Pic of the Day; Kayla Rosewater Features In Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

See more of beautiful Kayla in Edition 113

________________

Model

Kayla Rosewater

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

My blog, `Kayla’s Bedroom Bytes’, where I share personal stories about sex and dating in the digital age. Also, I’m recording my debut album, and my music has already received reviews in Plastic Magazine. And of course, my appearance in autobabes Magazine.

________________

Favorite Car

I love old Mustangs from the 1960’s

________________

Best travel location

Paris! I love the rich history, stunning architecture, vibrant fashion and delicious food! I love the French language also of course – so incredibly sexy!

________________

Romance

I’m attracted to confident men. Guys who know what they want and aren’t afraid to take action!

________________

Likes

Movies, Fashion, Traveling!

________________

Dislikes

Mean people!

________________

Greatest Ambition

I’m deeply committed to my writing, using my blog to bring my sexuality out of the bedroom and into conversations with like-minded individuals.

________________

Appears in

Feature Girl Edition 113

_________________