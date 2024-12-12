Pic of the Day; Kayla Rosewater Features In Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

Career Highlight
My blog, `Kayla’s Bedroom Bytes’, where I share personal stories about sex and dating in the digital age. Also, I’m recording my debut album, and my music has already received reviews in Plastic Magazine. And of course, my appearance in autobabes Magazine. ________________
Favorite Car I love old Mustangs from the 1960’s ________________
Best travel location Paris! I love the rich history, stunning architecture, vibrant fashion and delicious food! I love the French language also of course – so incredibly sexy! ________________
Romance I’m attracted to confident men. Guys who know what they want and aren’t afraid to take action! ________________
