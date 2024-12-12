Martin Brundle Reflects on Sergio Perez’s Uncertain Future at Red Bull

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has openly admitted he will be “relieved” when a decision is finally made regarding Sergio Perez’s future with Red Bull Racing. This candid statement comes amid ongoing speculation about Perez’s place in the team following a season marked by inconsistent performances.

Red Bull reportedly convened a meeting on Monday to deliberate Perez’s future, as the team grapples with its disappointing drop to third place in the Constructors’ Championship—their lowest finish since 2019. In light of these challenges, Red Bull is said to be weighing the option of promoting either Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda to partner Max Verstappen for the 2025 season.

When reflecting on Perez’s situation, Brundle drew parallels with the career trajectory of another former Red Bull driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

Since departing Renault at the close of 2020, Ricciardo’s career has encountered significant hurdles. His struggles to adapt to the McLaren car in 2021 were evident, despite a standout victory at Monza that ended the team’s win drought. However, by 2022, McLaren chose to part ways with him. Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull showed brief glimpses of his old pace, but he was replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking during Sky’s coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Brundle offered his perspective on Perez’s current plight.

“I feel the same way about Sergio as I did about Daniel Ricciardo, actually,” Brundle remarked. “I have the utmost respect for the person and the driver and the victories he’s had and some of the great overtakes and all the things we’ve seen Sergio do. Sometimes in subpar cars, as well, he’s won races without the fastest car on the track. Total respect. “But I’ll be slightly relieved when it’s over. It must be purgatory for him at the moment. He’s lost his mojo, he’s lost his way and all the pressure that’s being heaped on that, it must be [difficult]. To turn up to the track every day must be painful.”

Brundle’s comments reflect the stark reality of competing in a high-pressure environment like Red Bull, where expectations are unrelenting, and performance is constantly scrutinized. As Perez faces an uncertain future, the team’s decision will undoubtedly shape not only his career but also Red Bull’s trajectory in the coming seasons.