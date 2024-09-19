Baku Grand Prix: No Further Action in Perez-Sainz Collision

The Formula 1 stewards have announced their verdict on the dramatic collision between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, deciding that no further action will be taken against either driver. The incident, which occurred on the penultimate lap as both drivers battled for a podium finish, saw them make contact at high speed, sending both cars into the barriers in a crash that raised tensions in the Red Bull and Ferrari camps.

As the pair approached Turn 3 after exiting Turn 2, Perez and Sainz were locked in a fierce fight for position. The high-stakes situation reached its climax when a small touch between the two cars caused significant damage, leading to their eventual crash. Perez, driving for Red Bull, immediately expressed his frustration over team radio, calling Sainz a “f****** idiot,” clearly placing the blame on the Ferrari driver for the incident.

However, despite Red Bull’s initial reaction and Perez’s heated comments, the stewards had a more measured view of the crash. After hearing from both drivers, examining video footage, and reviewing data from the event, the stewards determined that neither Perez nor Sainz was solely responsible for the incident.

The Stewards’ Analysis

The stewards provided a detailed analysis of how the incident unfolded, noting that both Perez and Sainz maintained neutral steering throughout the crucial moments leading up to the crash. According to the review, Sainz had overtaken Perez after Turn 1 and was fully ahead by the time they reached the apex of Turn 2. However, Sainz’s exit from the turn was compromised, which allowed Perez to attempt a move on the inside.

Sainz was aware of Perez’s position on his inside, but with limited visibility, he made a slight move away from the wall, approximately one car width. Perez, in turn, shifted his car about half a car width further from the wall as the two cars approached, leaving a narrow margin between them.

The stewards emphasized that neither driver acted erratically, and both remained on predictable racing lines. Sainz, although ahead, moved slightly toward Perez, while Perez—despite having a better view of the situation—could have done more to avoid the contact. Given the circumstances, the stewards concluded that it was a racing incident, with no single driver predominantly at fault.

A Racing Incident

Ultimately, the stewards ruled that the clash between Perez and Sainz was a result of hard racing rather than reckless driving or a blatant error. Both drivers were pushing for a competitive advantage in a high-pressure moment, and the nature of the sport means that such incidents can happen. The stewards’ decision to take no further action aligns with their view that this was a typical racing incident, where neither driver could be fully blamed for the crash.

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ending in drama and neither Perez nor Sainz receiving penalties, the focus now shifts to the next race, as both drivers will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment in Baku. While the collision robbed both of a potential podium finish, it also served as a reminder of how fine the margins can be in Formula 1, where a small misjudgment at high speed can have major consequences.