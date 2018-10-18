Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Chassis: 223362

Completed in March of 2017, this very rare LaFerrari Aperta was delivered new to the United Arab Emirates. It features a carbon-fibre laden interior and black leather seats with red accents and stitching. Among the specially ordered exterior features are yellow brake callipers and gloss black wheels. Barely used, with just 503km on the odometer, this rare LaFerrari Aperta was consigned to the 2018 Goodwood Revival sale with a £5-6.5 million estimate.

