Ayla Stapleton; Unpublished Pic of the Day





Stunning Sydney model Ayla Stapleton appeared on cover of our Edition 38 – The Cleopatra Edition. There were so many great pics in that Egyptian styled shoot that it was difficult to select the set that would be used in that edition – but we managed to make the necessary decisions.

In between though, there were some amazing beach shots that were never published formally in a proper edition. A previous one we shared appears here, and this is another from the same set.

We’ll soon put a collection of these in the Featured Gallery, but until then, if you’d like to follow Ayla, she can be found on Instagram as well as Facebook.