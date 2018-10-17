Ian Moss Announces New Regional Solo Accoustic Shows.

After sold out shows across Australia, guitar and rock legend Ian Moss has added more dates to his National Solo Intimate and Acoustic Regional Tour in 2019 including wrapping up the tour with a special show in his home town of Alice Springs.

Respected as one of Australia’s most iconic musicians, Ian Moss delivers an unforgettable sound. While primarily recognised as an axeman of tenacity and sweet melodic sensibility, Ian’s distinctive vocal is the essential signature of his soulful, bluesy muse – as it has been since his first tentative foray into music in the early 1970s.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.ianmoss.com.au/tour

Showcasing songs from his new self-titled album, Mossy will also perform songs from his incredible solo and Cold Chisel catalogue including Tuckers Daughter, Never Before, Telephone Booth, Such A Beautiful Thing, Bow River and many more.

Ian Moss’ self-titled album is available on CD, vinyl and Digitally through Bloodlines.

Friday, 8 February 2019 | Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW

Saturday, 9 February 2019 | Wagga Wagga Civic Centre, Wagga Wagga NSW

Friday, 22 February 2019 | Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC

Saturday, 23 February 2019 | Paramount Theatre, Echuca VIC

Friday, 1 March 2019 | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie NSW

Sunday, 3 March 2019 | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA

Wednesday, 6 March 2019 | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA

Friday, 8 March 2019 | Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 9 March 2019 | Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Friday, 15 March 2019 | Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 16 March 2019 | Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Wednesday, 20 March 2019 | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA

Friday, 22 March 2019 | Northern Festival Centre, Keith Michell Theatre, Port Pirie SA

Saturday, 23 March 2019 | Barossa Arts and Convention Centre, Barossa Valley SA

Wednesday, 27 March 2019 | Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD

Friday, 29 March 2019 | Ipswich Civic Theatre, Ipswich QLD

Saturday, 30 March 2019 | Empire Theatre, Heritage Bank Auditorium, Ipswich QLD

Wednesday, 3 April 2019 | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

Friday, 5 April 2019 | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Saturday, 6 April 2019 | Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD

Friday, 26 April 2019 | Laycock Street Theatre, Gosford NSW

Saturday, 27 April 2019 | Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Cessnock NSW

Friday, 3 May 2019 | SkyCity Darwin Concert Lawns, Darwin NT**

Saturday, 4 May 2019 | Araluen Centre, Alice Springs NT

**on sale 2 November