Ford Falcon GTHO Phase IV Heads for Record Sale at Lloyds Auction

The most coveted of all Falcons has traditionally been the mighty 1971 XY Falcon GTHO Phase III !

It’s incredible race heritage, especially it’s dominance of Mount Panorama in Bathurst, makes this the centre piece of Australian motorsport history and will keep it as the most coveted. In fact, Jeff Thomson’s car holds the current record for the highest price paid for an Australian car and the highest price paid for a Ford Falcon when it sold at Lloyds for $1,030,000.

Now stand back as that record is about to be blown away by the GTHO successor to the Phase III, the 1972 Falcon XA GTHO Phase IV!

Of course it’s now recorded in history that the Super Car Scare of the same year brought about the demise of the Phase IV, as well as Holden’s XU2 and Chryslers’ 340ci Magnum powered Charger.

It was the headline in the papers, and an article written by a fame seeking journalist that declared 160MPH Super Cars were being planned for the Australian roads that put fear into the Government. Not the public mind you, but the Government who saw it fit to ban these cars from that year on. In fact in the debate in parliament, it was the Falcon GTHO Phase IV that was actually mentioned by name as being the bad boy!

Holden’s plan for the XU2 hadn’t materialised yet, so they were least impacted, however Chrysler and Ford had real cars ready for the road (and track), so they took the biggest hit of the ban.

Ford was quite clever though, and decided to offer the parts of the Phase IV as a Build Option with the XA Falcon. Known as the RPO, the parts that had caused fear in the Government were snuck out the door on `standard’ GT Falcons. Those who knew what they were buying, knew how to buy !

But that’s a story for another time. This genuine, 1972 XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV, is one of 3 that were race prepped and the only one that remains un-restored and in absolute mint condition with just over 4,000kms on the odometer.

Currently sitting on a bod of $A1,560,000 with just over a day to run, it is expected that the car will fetch a record for an Australian car and possibly exceed $3,000,000!

Here’s Lot 6 from Lloyds Auctions;