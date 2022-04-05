Pickles Auctions – 1978 Ford Falcon XC GS Coupe

Description 02/78, Ford, Falcon, XC GS, Coupe
Body Coupe
Log Books No
Colour White – Pearl White
Transmission 6 Spd Manual
Engine Capacity 6.4 Ltr
Registration No Registration
Accessories This Vehicle Located Pickles Belmore Sydney NSW 2192, Contact ** For Enquiries Please Call David Hyde on 0408 244 143 / Tony 0490 431 598 ** , Google “Lebrese Falcon” for Magazine shoots and write ups, Adam Le Brese Custom Built XC Falcon Coupe, Side Exit Exhausts, Edelbrock Performer Heads, Tremec Six-Speed Manual, 20″ x 8.5″ Wheels at the Front & 22″ x10″ Wheels at the Rear, Custom Tubular Front End, Airbag Suspension,
No. of Seats 2
GST Status GST Included in Sale Price
Location 36-40 Harp St, Belmore, NSW
