|Description
|02/78, Ford, Falcon, XC GS, Coupe
|Body
|Coupe
|Log Books
|No
|Colour
|White – Pearl White
|Transmission
|6 Spd Manual
|Engine Capacity
|6.4 Ltr
|Registration
|No Registration
|Accessories
|This Vehicle Located Pickles Belmore Sydney NSW 2192, Contact ** For Enquiries Please Call David Hyde on 0408 244 143 / Tony 0490 431 598 ** , Google “Lebrese Falcon” for Magazine shoots and write ups, Adam Le Brese Custom Built XC Falcon Coupe, Side Exit Exhausts, Edelbrock Performer Heads, Tremec Six-Speed Manual, 20″ x 8.5″ Wheels at the Front & 22″ x10″ Wheels at the Rear, Custom Tubular Front End, Airbag Suspension,
|No. of Seats
|2
|GST Status
|GST Included in Sale Price
|Location
|36-40 Harp St, Belmore, NSW
|Applicable Fees
|
