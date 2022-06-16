For sale: A beautifully restored 1972 XA GT Falcon in Red Pepper with original Black interior.

All matching numbers with the original 351 4V head Cleveland, 4 speed Top Loader and 9 inch diff, this car has been with the current owner for over 25 years and is showing 118,410 miles from new.

Original interior including seat coverings, carpets, door cards, hood lining, gauges, dash and steering wheel. Front and rear spoilers, LHS mirror and Mark IV under dash Air Conditioning fitted (comp. not installed).

Refreshed Clevo and all mechanicals serviced and restored by fastidious owner mechanic, this car runs like a dream and certainly gets cracking.

An excellent unmolested example of a hero XA GT combo, located in Perth. Offers invited over $185,000. Please click this link for more pics and details:

1972 XA GT Falcon – Australian Muscle Car Sales