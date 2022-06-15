It’s a shame that with a name like Falcon, this car doesn’t carry a Ford badge. Both in USA and in Australia where the Falcon model continued way further than it’s USA sibling, the blue oval has been done very proud by each model year both on the road and on the performance track.

However, this is an independent manufacturer, and the drive train is pretty much a Chevrolet with the LS motor mid-mounted and the gated gearbox transmission. You could be forgiven for even thinking that it’s a close relative to the C8 Corvette. But it isn’t.

620 Horsepower keeps this great looking car moving into very respectable performance statistics, and the 0-100 in 3.3 seconds is very much in that range for the naturally aspirated version. With a twin-turbo stack added, that speed rating reduces to 0-100 in 2.7 seconds.

The car was released in 2014 and did create quite the stir when it was. On March 16th though, someone had the opportunity to own one as this particular vehicle was quite literally up for bids on the Cars and Bids website and did in fact sell for US$122,000. Quite reasonable really.