Appearing in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Amalie Olufsen –
Amalie Olufsen ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 98


See more of Amalie in Edition 98

Visit Amalie also at her Playboy Profile below ;

Amalie Olufsen for Playboy International Vol. 2 – Playboy Plus

Model
Amalie Olufsen
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
Norway
Career Highlight
Being a Playboy Playmate in 2020
Loves most about Modelling
I have a lot of creativity that I want to put out there into the world. I want to do things differently and challenge the norm.
Favourite Travel Location
Portugal was definitely a wonderful place to visit !
Romance
I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!
Likes
Modelling and Acting!
DisLikes
Cold nights!
Greatest Ambition
To rise to the top of the UK Modelling industry.

Appears in
Edition 98 Feature Girl
