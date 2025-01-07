Katie Vernola – Remastered for PlayboyPlus

Rewind a little over a decade with us as PlayboyPlus bring you a new Remastered gallery featuring the June 2010 Playmate Katie Vernola!

Katie spends the entire day on set in the woods with the photographer, Stephen Wayda, doing what she loves the most.

When PlayboyPlus first met Katie, she was a college student from Victorville, California, and had just started modeling. Needless to say, she was the perfect fit to be named Miss June of that year.

“I always wanted to do Playboy, so of course I said yes,” Katie said back then.

In fact, she was the youngest woman in history at the time to be booked for a Centerfold. The rest is history.

See this set, where it all started between Playboy and Katie Vernola, with new eyes, and all of Katie’s sets on her PlayboyPlus profile!