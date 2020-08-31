Another Rare and Low Kilometer Performance Falcon GT sells for Record Amount!

Since the recent sale of the ’73 GT RPO83 Falcon known as the ‘Chicken Coupe’, which that fetched $300,000, despite being left to rot in a barn for more than 30 years, the industry has been waiting for a better looked after example to go to market.

Enter this pristine 1973 1973 Ford Falcon XA GT RPO83 sedan that clicked just over $AUD250,000 at Auction House Lloyds last Saturday.

For those not aware, the significance of an RPO83 Falcon GT is that it is a rare example of a Falcon that could have been a Phase IV GT! Ford had been developing the successor to the famous Bathurst wining Phase III GTHO Falcon when politicians and media waged war against the emerging high performance muscle car war between Ford, Holden and Chrysler in Australia. Ford had tested 4 Phase IV’s by this point and had planned to homologate 250 so that it could take the Phase IV Falcon to the race track. Unfortunately that wasn’t to be after the government had regulated out the HiPo Falcon so Ford created the Falcon GT RPO 83 model and distributed the `bin parts’ across 259 vehicles These were quietly distributed across Australian dealerships and ended up in the homes of those who knew what to ask for – a Regular Production Option 83 PLEASE :).

This particular example is a Wild Violet XA GT RPO 83 sedan with only 91,000 miles on the odometer. The accompanying Ford confirmation letter states that only eleven were produced in this color, and the history tells us that this vehicle had five owners since new.

The car was offered without reserve, and the bidding closed at $235,000. With a buyer’s premium of 7.5 % added, the final price ended at just over a quarter of a million Aussie dollars!