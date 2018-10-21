1976 Ford Falcon XB GT 351

It seems to be the week of magnificent Falcons; after the sale of a genuine, 100% original 1972 Falcon XA GTHO Phase IV at Lloyds this weekend, it’s great to see this perfect example of a 1976 Falcon XB GT.

Of course the XA GTHO Phase IV is a mighty rare car and therefore a mega big ticket item – in fact this one sold for $AUD2Mil at that auction – but the XB is nonetheless special also with similar running gear.

The big 351ci motor is paired to the sought after Top Loader gearbox and of course a 9″ diff in the rear.

Apart from the misalignment in the bonnet, the car appears perfect in the photos.

The rest of the description is clear in the photos, and also transcript from the owner’s site.

in fact, the car is currently available for sale at Gosford Classic Cars.

Description

• Matching numbers

• Australian built Ford

• 1 of only 8 Sedans and 9 coupes in this colour

• 4th last ‘Classic’ GT built

The Ford Falcon XB GT 4 door sedan was produced between the years of 1973-1976. It stood as the successor to the Ford Fairmont (XB) and was the most luxurious release of the Falcon.

Released with a muscular stance, its exterior presents in its original paint code of ‘Neptune Blue’ that was initially only available on the XC Falcons. This highly desirable paint setting is compliment to its chrome exterior moulding. This example is documented as only one of 8 sedans that were released in this colour as well as being the 4th last ‘Classic’ GT built and the only sedan with the option code combination for its interior and exterior.

The interior of this vehicle has been re-trimmed in a beautiful ‘Cream’ leather referred to as ‘Chamois’. With its detailed stitching complimenting its brown dash inlay this example presents immaculately. Its factory 3-spoke, wood-grain steering wheel as testament to its luxurious status.

Its factory GT 351 CID V8 4V engine has been masterfully rebuilt and is powered by its 4-speed manual transmission. These cars were built for power, performance and comfort.

Accompanying this vehicle is previous QLD registration papers as well as the Ford build sheet for this iconic vehicle. Included is a confirmation letter to mention this vehicle was originally built as a genuine Ford Falcon XB GT. This example is a true rarity in this condition and showcases the very best of Ford performance vehicles.

* Test drive and Viewing by Appointment Only