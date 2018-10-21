2020 Shelby GT500 First Photos Leaked

The 2020 Shelby GT500 has been kept a well guarded secret for quite some time.

However a photo has been leaked online via Instagram today, by user @sinister_lifestyle. The user proclaims his love for the car and issues a challenge to any Ford Dealer who is willing to sell him the car at MSRP to make contact to receive a deposit immediately.

It is believed that the event was for a closed dealership exhibition of the new series cars and someone there leaked the photo to the Instagram user via direct message.

As with it’s stablemate the GT350, the GT500 maintains the normal series headlights but adds a new grill and front apron. The styling is designed to be a more aggressive look for Shelby in support of the 700+ horsepower expected from a supercharged 5.2Ltr engine.

We’ll have to wait for more info though as the official debut of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is scheduled for the Detroit Auto Show in January 2019.