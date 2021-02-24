LAS VEGAS – Feb. 17, 2021 , Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), has unveiled the new 2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja, a truck built for both daily and off-road adventure. By combining Ford’s incredible 6.7-liter Power Stroke® turbo diesel churning out 1,050 lb.-ft. of torque with a Shelby tuned advanced off-road suspension system, the three-quarter ton truck delivers both serious off-road capabilities with best-in-class towing. Only 250 of the limited-edition trucks will be available through select Ford dealers in the United States for the 2021 model year.

“The astounding capabilities of the Ford Shelby F-150 truck led to requests for a three-quarter ton truck that delivered maximum towing capacity and serious off-road capabilities,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “We leveraged expertise gained from our Shelby Raptor and Shelby F-150 programs to create the Shelby F-250 Super Baja pickup.”

Building on the world-class Ford truck, the Shelby team carefully developed their version of the class-leading F-250. FOX performance created a suspension system that gives the truck a higher ride height, more travel and improved off-road handling. The Shelby F-250 Super Baja wears 18-inch alloy wheels bearing BFG KM3 37-inch tires, with a pair of spares mounted on a steel chase rack in the bed. The Shelby gets a functional Ram Air Hood with extraction vent, powder coated steel front and rear bumpers, tow points, air flow vents and LED lighting around the truck. Features include painted front grille and fender flares, XL power steps with rock sliders and lights, bed liner, tinted windows and powder coated exhaust tips. Exterior Shelby stripes and badges proclaim the truck’s heritage.

“The amazing suspension on the Shelby F-250 Super Baja is engineered to handle a wide variety of terrain, from hard core off-roading to performance street driving,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer. “It includes a custom BDS lift system, custom front radius arms and dual steering stabilizer. We install front coilovers with Fox adjustable reservoirs in the front and Factory Race adjustable shocks with piggyback reservoirs in the rear. We integrate functional bodywork to maximize our modifications. In addition to the spectacular torque, Ford’s V8 turbo diesel delivers a best in class 475 horsepower. With so much power and extraordinary handling, it is the ultimate heavy-duty truck.”

Shelby performance trucks are legendary for featuring comfortable, handsome interiors. The Shelby F-250 Super Baja has exclusive full leather seat covers, accents and embroidery, stainless steel gauges with a speedometer recalibration, custom carbon fiber accents, embroidered floor mats and billet racing pedals. Each comes with Shelby Super Baja badges and CSM serialized plate on the dash.

The amazing Shelby super truck has an MSRP starting at $125,805, including a Lariat Ultimate 4×4 Ford F-250. The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty. The powertrain warranty from Ford Motor Company remains intact.

Only 250 of the refined heavy-duty trucks will be offered through select Tuscany and Ford dealers across the United States. Each will be documented in the official Shelby Registry. Individuals interested in these or any other Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to (https://bit.ly/2MUil3W).

About Shelby American, Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 street car, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby GT, 1000, Super Snake, and GT post-title packages for the 2005-2019 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit www.Shelby.com.

SHELBY F-250 SUPER BAJA

Performance

6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel 1,050 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 RPM Best-in-class 475 horsepower at 2,600 RPM

Shelby by FOX performance suspension system Adjustable upper control arms Custom BDS lift system Custom front radius arms FOX 2.0 dual steering stabilizer Front coil overs w/Fox 2.5 adjustable reservoirs Front 2.5 Fox backup adjustable reservoir shocks Rear 2.5 Fox Factory Race adjustable shocks w/ piggyback reservoirs

18” custom wheels

BFG KM3 37″ tires

Exterior

Front bumper system Steel front bumper, powder coated black Tow points and air flow vents 40″ curved LED light bar 11.75″ LED drive lights x2

Rear bumper system Steel rear bumper, powder coated black 11.75″ LED drive lights x2

Super Baja bed chase rack system Steel chase rack, powder coated black 50″ power actuated LED light bar Spare wheel and tire mounts x2

Functional ram air hood and extraction vent

Painted fender flares

Painted front grille

XL power steps with rock sliders and lights

Powder coated exhaust tips

Exterior striping badging

Bed liner

Deep tinted windows

Available in all factory Ford F-250 colors

Interior