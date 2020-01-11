1965 SUPERFORMANCE MKIII CUSTOM ROADSTER at BARRETT-JACKSON

Lot #3008 – This Superformance MKIII Roadster is a licensed Shelby product, with power upgraded by a new crate 435hp Ford Racing 5.0-liter DOHC 32-value Coyote V8 engine mated to a 5-speed TREMEC TKO 600 transmission. Features a stainless-steel surge tank, dual electric fans, Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes, and custom ceramic-coated headers and side pipes. Inside there’s a Cobra wooden steering wheel, Cobra-style gauges with reverse speedometer, and upgraded leather glove box, seats and dash. This roadster rides on 18-inch polished Satin Black pin-drive knock-off wheels. Finished in LumiLor electroluminescent paint applied by McLaren Classic Restorations.

**TITLED AS 1965 SHLBY CBRA CV** **100% OF HAMMER PRICE TO BENEFIT TGEN FOUNDATION** **WILL BE SOLD AT APPROXIMATELY 7:30 P.M. MST ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2020**

Specs:

VIN AZ375190 Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color BLACK Cylinders 8 Engine Size 5L Transmission 5-SPEED MANUAL

See more of this car and others at Barrett-Jackon’s Auction Website.