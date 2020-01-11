Angela White for Playboy Plus – Professional Confessions

Angela White is one of Australia’s best Adult exports to the world. With an exhaustive list of quality adult films and content, it’s no surprise that she has been inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame and is also a two-time winner of the AVN Female Performer of the Year. She also enjoys strong following on Instagram and Facebook. Angela has now collabrated with PlayboyPlus to produce this elegantly styled photo-set with the photography of Playboy photographer Jay Allan. Below is the excerpt from the first photoset which our members can see by logging in, however to see more of this set, as well as others as they become available, follow the links to the PlayboyPlus sites.

Angela White makes her Playboy Plus debut with this breathtaking pictorial. On location in Los Angeles, California, Angela will make your heart skip a beat, as she poses perfectly for the photographer, Jay Allan. “I’m so proud and honored to be [a] part of the Playboy family,” she says, smiling. “I had a wonderful time shooting! Jay put together a lookbook with inspiration, and together we created three unique looks — I’m so excited for fans to see the final results!” Undressing from her sexy black lingerie, Angela tells us more about herself and her career. “I’ve always been fascinated by sex, intimacy, and love,” she begins. “I’ve tailored my life so that I can indulge my curiosity and my obsession with these interconnected passions. I’ve had the privilege of expressing and exploring my sexuality in ways that would not have been possible outside of the adult industry.” Passionate, smart, and absolutely gorgeous, this lovely pictorial marks the beginning of Angela’s journey with Playboy. Make sure to check back soon for much more from her, right here on Playboy Plus!