Pic of the Day; Lucy Pinder Features in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

08/01/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

FeatureGirl
– Lucy Pinder –
Lucy Pinder ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 84


<< Previous
________________________________________________________________

See more of Lucy in Edition 85..

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Lucy Pinder
________________

StarSign
Sagittarius
________________

Country of Origin
USA
________________

Career Highlight
Various magazines, Page 3, TV Appearances.
________________

Fav Quote
My bikinis always feel like they’re about to snap open (Nuts interview 2013)
________________

Best Career Decision 
My decision to go topless was purely financial if I’m honest! I’m glad that it’s been favorable.
________________

Biggest Turn-On
A man who is comfortable within himself is far more attractive than someone trying to be something he’s not. Rugged good looks help also 🙂 !
________________

Likes
\Modelling, acting and charity work. 
________________

DisLikes
Rules
________________

Greatest Ambition
To inspire other models and to use my charity to assist people and animals around the world!
________________

Appears in
Edition 85, Feature Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*