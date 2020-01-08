Pic of the Day; Lucy Pinder Features in Edition 85 – The Classic Sexy Edition

See more of Lucy in Edition 85 ..

Model

Lucy Pinder

StarSign

Sagittarius

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Various magazines, Page 3, TV Appearances.

Fav Quote

My bikinis always feel like they’re about to snap open (Nuts interview 2013)

Best Career Decision

My decision to go topless was purely financial if I’m honest! I’m glad that it’s been favorable.

Biggest Turn-On

A man who is comfortable within himself is far more attractive than someone trying to be something he’s not. Rugged good looks help also 🙂 !

Likes

\Modelling, acting and charity work.

DisLikes

Rules

Greatest Ambition

To inspire other models and to use my charity to assist people and animals around the world!

Appears in

Edition 85, Feature Girl

