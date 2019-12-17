Pic of the Day; Lana Dealessi Appears On Cover of Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition
CoverGirl
– Lana Dealessi –
Lana Dealessi ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 84
|
Model
Lana Dealessi
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Modelling with Katie Price, shooting with JTB Studios who produce the most amazing images.
If I were a Car
Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !
Best travel location
I love Vegas, USA, but would also love to visit Australia!
Biggest Turn-On
Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !
Likes
Travel, modelling and acting, company of good people!
DisLikes
Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as I think they’re quite misunderstood really !
Greatest Ambition
To live life to the fullest !
Appears in
Edition 84, 57 & 36, Cover Girl
