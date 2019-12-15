Pic of the Day; Stacey Hayes features in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

|
Appearing in Edition 84
FeatureGirl
– Stacey Hayes –
Stacey Hayes
|
Model
Stacey Hayes
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Being published in Playboy USA, over 100 TV Commercials and being hostess on GSN’s #1 rated game show ” Lingo ” .
Favourite Work
I loved all the engagements I’ve had, but the Game Show Lingo was the best
Favourite Car
A Maserati Coupe!
Romance
My type is a good guy who has empathy and love for more than just himself!
Likes
All animals, Fast Cars
DisLikes
Rules!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and encourage more people to advocate kindness to animals
Appears in
Edition 84 FeatureGirl
