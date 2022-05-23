|
– Appearing in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition
CoverGirl
– Ely Souza Santos –
Ely Souza Santos ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 98
See more of Ely in Edition 98
Model
Ely Souza Santos
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Brazil
Career Highlight
Signing up to be managed by SHLEPP Model Management Brazil, and appearing on cover of this great magazine
Favorite car
Alpha Romeo.
Currently driving
Like most people in Brazil, I don’t have a car, but I do have a Scooter that I love and I love riding!
Romance
I like a dark skinned, tall man who knows how to look after himself
Likes
Modelling and Dating!
DisLikes
Two-faced people
Greatest Ambition
To be successful in modelling until I can buy a big farm in Brazil. Then to be able to live a quiet, peaceful life, surrounded by love.
Appears in
Edition 98 CoverGirl
