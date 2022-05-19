Pic of the Day; Brigitte Saunders Features in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition

19/05/2022 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Brigitte Saunders –
Brigitte Saunders ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 98


<< Previous                                                             

 ________________________________________________________________

See more of Brigitte in Edition 98

Visit Brigitte here;

Brigitte Saunders (@brigittesaunders_model) • Instagram photos and videos

Bumlicious69 ❤️ Only Fans ❤️ (@Brigittemodance) / Twitter

(2) Brigitte Saunders Model is Live | Facebook

Brigitte Saunders OnlyFans


________________________________________________________________

Model
Brigitte Saunders
________________

StarSign
Capricorn
________________

Country of Origin
Ecuador
________________

Career Highlight
Many fashion catwalk and events, appearing in Playboy Playboy Croatia and being selected Playmate of the Month, many publications. ________________

If you were a car
A Porsche Boxster because it rides with elegance and has a big presence .. 😉
________________

Favourite Car
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster turbo-charged convertible!
________________

Romance
I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!
________________

Likes
Sports-cars!
________________

DisLikes
Jealousy!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow in the glamour modelling industry and grow my social networks.

________________

Appears in
Edition 98 Feature Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*