– Appearing in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Brigitte Saunders –
Brigitte Saunders ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 98
Model
Brigitte Saunders
StarSign
Capricorn
Country of Origin
Ecuador
Career Highlight
Many fashion catwalk and events, appearing in Playboy Playboy Croatia and being selected Playmate of the Month, many publications. ________________
If you were a car
A Porsche Boxster because it rides with elegance and has a big presence .. 😉
Favourite Car
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster turbo-charged convertible!
Romance
I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!
Likes
Sports-cars!
DisLikes
Jealousy!
Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow in the glamour modelling industry and grow my social networks.
Appears in
Edition 98 Feature Girl
