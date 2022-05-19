See more of Brigitte in Edition 98

Model

Brigitte Saunders

________________

StarSign

Capricorn

________________

Country of Origin

Ecuador

________________

Career Highlight

Many fashion catwalk and events, appearing in Playboy Playboy Croatia and being selected Playmate of the Month, many publications. ________________

If you were a car

A Porsche Boxster because it rides with elegance and has a big presence .. 😉

________________

Favourite Car

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster turbo-charged convertible!

________________

Romance

I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!

________________

Likes

Sports-cars!

________________

DisLikes

Jealousy!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow in the glamour modelling industry and grow my social networks.

________________

Appears in

Edition 98 Feature Girl

_________________