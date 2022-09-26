Together with Paulina, Tanya featured in our very first shoot in a panorama studio with our gorgeous mascot, the REBEL! This is a very customised 1974 Chevrolet Corvette which is a stunner to rival Tanya’s own good looks.

The car features a re-engineered 350ci engine mated to a Turbo350 gearbox with a stage 2 kit and 3:55 rear end keeping the HRT2000 275 rubber firmly on the ground.

Tanya was dressed in a number of great looks by our resident stylist, and she wore all of them incredibly.

You can see more of Tany in Featured Gallery, and in this photo published in Edition 100.