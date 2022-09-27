Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed their entry to the Indianapolis 8 Hour Presented by AWS, the third round of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli (IGTC). The event is scheduled to take place at the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway from the 6th to 8th of October 2022. The #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be driven by a stellar line-up of Raffaele Marciello (CHE), Daniel Juncadella (SPA) and Daniel Morad (CAN). Carrying on a successful partnership from 2021, Lone Star Racing returns with the team, focusing on car preparation and equipment, as well as a few team members to support the official Mercedes-AMG performance team Craft-Bamboo Racing. They return to the American leg of the IGTC hunting for redemption after a retirement in the final hour in 2021 while running in P2 overall.

Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing will launch a special tribute livery in partnership with two iconic Hong Kong names, Theodore Racing and Tarmac Works as the title partners of this race. Theodore Racing has a rich history at the Indy 500 with 2022 being the 45th anniversary of the first time the team entered the world famous race. The Mercedes-AMG car will be sporting car number 77, as 1977 marked the start of 8 consecutive years until 1984 where Theodore Racing entered the Indy 500, including 2 podium finishes in 1979 and 1981. The car will carry the classic white and red vintage livery that Theodore Racing is most known for.

Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing’s last appearance at the IGTC was at the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour, where the team staged an epic comeback from the back of the grid to finish in P2 overall, 8 seconds behind the winning car. At the 2021 Indianapolis 8 Hour, the team was also in a competitive position with a likely podium finish on the cards, which was quickly dashed due to contact with two backmarkers that damaged the car and forced the team to retire with just over 30 minutes to go. The team is eager to bounce back and overcome the last-minute heartbreak from the previous edition of the 8 Hour endurance.

The team extends collaboration with long term partner, Hong Kong-based die-cast model car producer Tarmac Works. As part of the celebration for this special race, they will produce a limited run 1:64 model of the Theodore Racing designed Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing car, available to fans around the world. Craft-Bamboo Racing also welcomes back Pikes Peak International Raceway along with new Event Partner, Hour-A-Thon.

Darryl O’Young | Team Director, Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We have been waiting for this return to Indy for nearly one year now. The race finished off leaving a bitter taste in 2021, so we have to make some amends this time around. Besides a tough finish, the team had a strong race strategy and execution, and this year we come back better prepared and hungry for the win. We have come close too many times in the IGTC, so our goal is clear to go to Indy and fight for the win. We have the car and drivers, as well as great support from Mercedes-AMG, LSR and our sponsors, so the last step is to deliver a strong race.”

Raffaele Marciello | Driver, #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m really happy to finally race with Craft-Bamboo Racing. After finishing second last year I look forward to going back to Indy, and am excited to be in the same team with Dani Juncadella because I know him really well. It’s also really great to be back with Daniel Morad after racing together in Lime Rock a few years ago. It will be fun and I think we will have a strong line up and strong car.”

Daniel Juncadella | Driver, #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I am very excited to be back at the Indy 8 Hour. Last year I raced with Lello and we finished second overall so we have to go for the top step this time. Together with Daniel the line-up is going to be extremely strong. The team Craft-Bamboo Racing has been very strong too, last year they were our rivals and they were very competitive. I had my first experience with them at the Bathurst 12 Hour this year and we finished second. So I am pumped to go back with the team and hopefully we can fight for the win this year.”

Daniel Morad | Driver, #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m really happy to join Craft-Bamboo Racing for the first time. It’s also great to be reunited with some past teammates in Dani and Lello. Looking forward to the race as we have a very strong team and driver line up.”

Teddy Yip Jr. | Team Principal, Theodore Racing