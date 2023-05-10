Gorgeous Sophia Stiletto first emerged onto the world in our Edition 104 – The AI Glamour Edition as a feature model, alongside Jenna Dreamz and of course the Covergirl, Sarah Jordan.

Her pictorial in that edition is amazing as she appears in yoga, gym and swimsuit styles that showcase her gorgeous figure incredibly. This particular shot is unpublished as it was in between costume changes, but the lighting was so good, soft with highlights in all the right areas, that to be honest, who could resist!?

But Sophia is brand new, and we’d like to boost her social media. We’re committing in helping all our models get a good start and/or a good boost in their social presence so we invite everyone to click through to her INSTAGRAM page and give her a LIKE!

Whilst you’re there, why not also share her profile with friends. You may also want to copy the url link to her profile and share that to other media like Facebook and Twitter.

You’re welcome to also share this post if you like.