Since the debut of the Zonda C12 in 1999, Pagani has been producing a range of luxurious supercars that have captivated the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide. Recently, the Italian supercar manufacturer delivered its latest masterpiece, the Huayra Imola, to its first lucky customer.

Named after the famous racetrack in San Marino, the Huayra Imola’s design is both aggressive and aerodynamic, making it more powerful than its predecessor, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC. With only 10 units ever produced, the Huayra Imola is one of the rarest and most beautiful cars in the world, boasting a price tag of around $5.4 million USD.

The exterior of the car is entirely made of carbon fiber, left bare and embellished with orange borders, while the interior is finished with suede and carbon fiber that complement each other perfectly. The sport seats are covered in black suede, with two striking orange backrests.

One of the highlights of the Huayra Imola is the motifs, machine details, formulas, and philosophies of Leonardo da Vinci that decorate the car’s exterior, making it truly unique. However, the car’s specifications and price remain a mystery, adding to its exclusivity.

Despite the mystery surrounding the car, Pagani has allowed customers to customize their Huayra Coupe further, adding more uniqueness to their already exclusive vehicles. With the introduction of the Huayra Imola, Pagani has once again set a new standard for super luxury cars, and fans are eagerly anticipating any news or updates on this masterpiece.

The Huayra Imola is powered by a bespoke 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. It produces a massive 827 horsepower (617 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque, and it is coupled with a seven-speed Xtrac automated manual transmission.

The Huayra Imola also features an advanced aerodynamics package, which includes an adjustable front splitter, an active rear wing, and a large rear diffuser. The combination of power and aerodynamics allows the car to achieve remarkable performance figures, including a top speed of over 350 km/h (217 mph) and a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds.

Pagani has also made significant improvements to the car’s handling, with a revised suspension system that includes adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers and a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. All of these features contribute to making the Pagani Huayra Imola one of the most impressive and sought-after supercars in the world.