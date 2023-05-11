TOKYO, May 11, 2023 – Fujitsu today revealed that it leveraged AI technology to support the development of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s (TGR)(1) new video analysis system, which debuted in competition at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps event, held from April 27 to 29 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Fujitsu started sponsorship of TGR, a participant in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)(2), in 2022, supporting the development of TGR’s video data analysis system that leverages Fujitsu’s AI technology. The newly developed system will allow TGR to adapt to continuously evolving racing conditions based on video data from vehicle-mounted cameras.

The system will also be applied to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held in France from June 7 to 11.

In the field of motorsports, Fujitsu aims to develop technologies that not only maximize performance to help teams win in some of the world’s toughest races, but also enrich the viewing experience for fans, boost audience engagement, and promote sustainable race management. Fujitsu will further utilize the technology and knowledge gained through this initiative to realize a safe and secure transportation society and smart cities.

Video analysis system to transform “Hypercar” racing

TGR, which competes in the “Hypercar” class, the top-tier category in the FIA WEC, has been increasingly focused on the use of data to maximize performance and win races, collecting real-time data from hundreds of sensors mounted on vehicles and using data delivered to the pits to adapt actual racing strategies. Until now, however, this data-driven approach still relied heavily on time-consuming data reviews and video analysis.

Fujitsu supported the development of TGR’s video data analysis program leveraging its AI technology to analyze video data in real time, allowing race crews to rapidly evaluate and adapt racing strategies according to race conditions in which victory depends on split-second decisions and near-instant adaptation to new challenges.

Overview of the new video data analysis program

The new video data analysis program enables TGR to analyze video data of the in-vehicle camera in real time using AI and output data on the situation surrounding the vehicle.

Fujitsu further optimized the AI’s configuration parameters to ensure video analysis not only during daytime, but also at night and under bad weather conditions, enabling TGR to use the program during endurance races such as the FIA WEC for real-time race strategies.

(1) TOYOTA GAZOO Racing:

Motorsport division of the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota

(2) FIA World Endurance Championship:

International sportscar championship operated by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Federation of Western Automobiles (ACO) of France

