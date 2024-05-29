Pic of the Day; Dr Mercy Li Appears OnCover of Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition
CoverGirl
– Dr Mercy Li –
Dr Mercy Li ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 110
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See more of Dr Mercy Li in Edition 57 , Edition 66 , Edition 91 and Edition 110
________________________________________________________________
To purchase Edition 110, Click Below;
Edition 110 – The May Edition
Autobabes Edition 110 – May / June 2024Cover girl: Dr Mercy Li, Feature girls: Alessandra Lexii and Amelia Wilde, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Mclaren Artura, Aston martin GT4, Pininfarina Enigma, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Taycan, Nissan GT Takumi, Maserati…
|
________________
Model
Dr Mercy Li
________________
StarSign
Scorpio
________________
Country of Origin
Singapore
________________
Career Highlight
Being a Freelance Public Relations Consultant, my appearances in autobabes and other magazines and enjoying being a model.
________________
Favorite Car
I do like Mr Bean’s car a lot (British Leyland Mini 1000). It is small and easy to control for those with poor driving skills like me!
________________
Best travel location
I love Phuket. Especially the night life and the beaches! I can’t wait to return after restrictions lift!
________________
Biggest Turn-On
I love to be pinned down and dominated by a guy! I am powerless if he kisses me .. anywhere!
________________
Likes
Intelligent Men!
________________
DisLikes
Cheats and Fakes!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To be successful at modelling and to launch a successful website so that all fans can stay in touch!
________________
Appears in
Feature Girl in Edition 57 & Edition 66 and Covergirl in Edition 91 and Edition 110
_________________
Be the first to comment