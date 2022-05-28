Visit Amalie also at her Playboy Profile below ;

Model

Amalie Olufsen

StarSign

Scorpio

Country of Origin

Norway

Career Highlight

Being a Playboy Playmate in 2020

Loves most about Modelling

I have a lot of creativity that I want to put out there into the world. I want to do things differently and challenge the norm.

Favourite Travel Location

Portugal was definitely a wonderful place to visit !

Romance

I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!

Likes

Modelling and Acting!

DisLikes

Cold nights!

Greatest Ambition

To rise to the top of the UK Modelling industry.

Appears in

