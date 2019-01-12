Pic of the Day; Fabiana Britto Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

Fabiana’s PlayboyPlus profile is HERE

Visit Fabiana on Instagram HERE

See more of Fabiana in Edition 79

– Appearing in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

Model

Fabiana Britto

StarSign

Pisces

Country of Origin

Brazil

Career Highlight

Playboy Playmate Portugal Miss September ’18, Playboy Playmate Italy Miss February ’18, Miss Lingerie Italia ’18.

Favorite Travel Location

At the moment I’m travelling between Italy, Brazil and Spain quite often.

Favourite Car

My favorite car is the bright red Ferrari we recently used in a photoshoot. It’s very fast and sexy!

Romance

I’m still single, looking for a real man who knows how to love and respect me !

Likes

Modeling & Fashion!

DisLikes

Envy & Malice!

Greatest Ambition

To continue modeling success and grow my global brand

Appears in

Edition 79 Feature Girl

