Fabiana Britto for PlayboyPlus

She currently holds the titles of Playboy Playmate Portugal Miss September ’18 and Playboy Playmate Italy Miss February ’18, with Miss Lingerie Italia ’18 also on the list of many. She is also quite well known for her TV appearances in Italy and her modelling in Europe.

As a new Playboy discovery though, she is finding a new global audience.

Below is the intro from her Playboy Plus spread and selected photos are featured in the members areas as we can’t make these public for legal and category reasons.

Sail away with sultry International Playmate, Fabiana Britto.

On set of a large boat out on the open water, Fabiana looks fabulous with the photographer, Emanuele Jeane Appendino capturing her.

Dressed in lingerie and then in a cut-out swimsuit, she’s thrilled to be named Miss September 2018 for Playboy Portugal.

Totally grateful, Fabiana took to Instagram to show her appreciation:

“Life is an invisible vessel and you are what you throw inside,” she writes, “Throw envy, dissatisfaction and malice, and anxiety [will] overflow. [But} throw kindness and empathy, and love and serenity [will] overflow.”

Not the least bit shy this experienced model is a total natural in front of the camera as she reveals her perfectly curvy figure for all her fans to see on Playboy Plus