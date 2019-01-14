Pic of the Day; Sami Milan Fox Appears OnCover of Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

15/01/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

CoverGirl
 – Sami-Milan Fox –

Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 74

See more of Sami in Edition 72 , Edition 74 and Edition 78  

Follow Sami on her INSTAGRAM

Model
 Sami-Milan Cox
 ________________

StarSign
Gemini
 ________________

Country of Origin
 Iran
 ________________

Career Highlight
 Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand
________________

If you were a Car
 I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast.
_______________

Favourite Travel Location
New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature.
________________

Romance
 I like positive guys, sho can be supportive and can look after themselves also.
_______________

Likes
 Love, Health & Wealth
 ________________

Dislikes
 Cold weather
 ________________

Greatest Ambition
To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.
 ________________

Appears in
 Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl _________________

