Pic of the Day; Ayla Stapleton from an Un-Published Shoot!

16/08/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

 

    – Appearing in Edition 38 – The Cleopatra Edition 

CoverGirl
– Ayla Stapleton –

Unpublished ! – AutoBabes.com.au 


 << Previous                                                                  

________________________________________________________________

See more of Ayla in Edition 38 ..

________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________


________________

Model
Ayla Stapleton
________________

StarSign
Leo
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Being autobabes.com.au
Cover girl
________________

Life is like ..
… a great big canvas, and you should throw as much paint on it as you can !
________________

Favourite Car 
Combat T98! 
________________

Biggest Turn-On
Someone who is great to party with – both at the pub and the bedroom !
________________

Likes
Beach, Travel & most
outdoor activities ! 
________________

DisLikes
Lazy people, Being hung-over !
________________

Greatest Ambition
To emerge into the acting TV and Film Industry !
________________

Appears in
Edition 38, Cover Girl
_________________

 

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*