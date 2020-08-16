Pic of the Day; Ayla Stapleton from an Un-Published Shoot!

|
– Appearing in Edition 38 – The Cleopatra Edition
CoverGirl
– Ayla Stapleton –
Model
Ayla Stapleton
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Being autobabes.com.au
Cover girl
Life is like ..
… a great big canvas, and you should throw as much paint on it as you can !
Favourite Car
Combat T98!
Biggest Turn-On
Someone who is great to party with – both at the pub and the bedroom !
Likes
Beach, Travel & most
outdoor activities !
DisLikes
Lazy people, Being hung-over !
Greatest Ambition
To emerge into the acting TV and Film Industry !
Appears in
Edition 38, Cover Girl
