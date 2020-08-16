Pic of the Day; Ayla Stapleton from an Un-Published Shoot!

See more of Ayla in Edition 38 ..



Model

Ayla Stapleton

StarSign

Leo

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

Being autobabes.com.au

Cover girl

Life is like ..

… a great big canvas, and you should throw as much paint on it as you can !

Favourite Car

Combat T98!

Biggest Turn-On

Someone who is great to party with – both at the pub and the bedroom !

Likes

Beach, Travel & most

outdoor activities !

DisLikes

Lazy people, Being hung-over !

Greatest Ambition

To emerge into the acting TV and Film Industry !

Appears in

Edition 38, Cover Girl

