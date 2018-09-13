Featured Gallery: CoverGirl Sami Milan Fox

Sami Milan Fox first appeared in our magazine with Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition. That edition of course had the lovely Bonnie Leigh-Jones on the cover, however Sami’s feature seriously caught our eye.

She also captured the attention of our audience also, as she began to grow in popularity and demand.

Fast forward two editions later, and Sami was absolutely stunning on the cover of Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition.

There are so many incredible photos from both sets that it’s extremely difficult to shortlist. Therefore, if you want to see the entire collection, be sure to login and follow the links to Sami’s editions to see the photos in high resolution.

Sami is a Sydney based model who is originally from Iran. As a young girl, she migrated to Australia with her family after first living in New Zealand for a little while.

Sami is a successful model, with many appearances in publications and various promotions. She also has ambitions as an actress, and has appeared in a number of advertising campaigns for TV including the last season’s Love Island Australia hosted by Sophie Monk.

Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition

Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

Besides Sami’s photo’s on our website, her Instagram is a great place to hang out and keep up with her projects. You can visit Sami on Instagram at this link – https://www.instagram.com/sami_milan_fox/.