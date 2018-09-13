Pic of the Day; Laura Fiorentino Features in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition
FeatureGirl
– Laura Fiorentino-
Laura Fiorentino ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 77
|
Model
Laura Fiorentino
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Adult actress & Erotic model
If you were a car
The Ferrari California because it is a symbol of Sexuality, Power and Freedom.. 😉
Favourite Car
I love the Ferrari … and also the Lamborghini. It’s hard to choose, but the Ferrari because the horse is a symbol of great power and sexuality!
Romance
I like guys who can stand up for themselves and what they believe in!
Likes
People who do not judge!
DisLikes
People with false morals!
Greatest Ambition
To be successful as a sexy model and adult actress and to inspire other women to be more sexy.
Appears in
Edition 77 FeatureGirl
