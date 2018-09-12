Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

|
CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Visit Viviana here;
www.vivianasoldano.com
and her charity here;
Model
Viviana Soldano
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70, 73 & 77 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website
If you were a car
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
Favourite Car
I have two favourites, the my Bentley Continental GT and the gorgeous Porsche I received last Xmas!
Romance
like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
Likes
Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!
DisLikes
Animal Cruelty!
Greatest Ambition
To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs
Appears in
Edition 62, 66, 70, 73 & 77 Cover Girl
