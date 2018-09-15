Throwback Pic of the Day; Kahili Blundell Features in Edition 31 – The Beach Buggy Edition

One of the most gorgeous faces we’ve ever worked with is that owned by Kahili Blundell!

In fact, in Edition 31 – The Beach Buggy Edition, on a location shoot in the sand dunes of Stockton Beach in May of 2010, that gorgeous face was glowing with a radiance greater than the sun!

Kahili is a Sydney model, who at the time of the shoot, was also quite competent at Mauy Thai Boxing and in fact, had competed in Thailand.

Kahili has obviously matured in her modelling since the days of this shoot and you can follow her on her Instagram.