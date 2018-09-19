Pic of the Day; Tori Hunter Features in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

Appearing in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

FeatureGirl
– Tori Hunter –
Tori Hunter ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 77


See more of Tori in Edition 77

Visit Tori’s Instagram HERE;


Model
Tori Hunter
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
National Brand Ambassador
If you were a car
Anything that is sexy and fast.
Favourite Car
Lamborghini Miura for it’s sheer beauty!
Romance
My partner is a tradie so he’s great with his hands ..
Likes
Modelling, Family outings!
DisLikes
Slow Drivers!
Greatest Ambition
To be a household name and balance work with family.

Appears in
Edition 77 FeatureGirl
