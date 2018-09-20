Craft-Bamboo Racing Aiming To Bounce Back With Strong Result In Shanghai

Craft-Bamboo Racing are looking forward to the penultimate weekend of the 2018 Blancpain GT Series Asia championship in Shanghai. The team has a good record at the Shanghai International Circuit, taking victory in 2017 in difficult conditions, and are ready to fully maximise the Porsche 911 GT3 R’s potential this weekend (21-23 Sep 2018). Shang Peng Gao Ke, a long term partner of Craft-Bamboo Racing, have re-signed title sponsorship for the #991 Porsche. The #991 car will adorn a special chrome red and gold livery that will surely be a fan favourite in China.

#911 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

Sandy Stuvik and Shae Davies are keen to make arrears of the unfortunate circumstances that prevented them from maximising their performance on some occasions this year. However, the #991 Porsche has shown its potential earlier in the year, after finishing 2nd at Suzuka with Stuvik and Davies at the wheel. Stuvik has had success at the Shanghai circuit, taking pole position in 2017 and finishing on the podium multiple times in junior formula. Davies on the other hand, will be racing in Shanghai for the first time. Despite having never driven the circuit, Davies has been quick to adapt to new circuits and both drivers are confident heading into this weekend. The pair have worked well together in the Porsche 911 GT3 R, and will pushing hard to do one better than their second place finish in 2018 and take a victory before the end of the season.

#991 Shang Peng Gao Ke X Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

Continuing the partnership with Chinese IT and Health-Science industry leader Shang Peng Gao Ke, the Craft-Bamboo Racing #991 Porsche will bear a unique chrome red and gold livery in Shanghai. The striking livery was inspired by Shang Peng Gao Ke’s corporate colours that also reflect good fortune in Chinese culture. In addition to the title partnership with the #991 Porsche, an estimated 10,000 guests were invited by Shang Peng to cheer on the eye-catching Porsche.

After a difficult start to the season, Aiden Read and Darryl O’Young will be looking to represent Shang Peng Gao Ke in front of their home fans in Shanghai with a good result. Read and O’Young both have an abundance of experience at the 5.45 km circuit, the latter being the winner of race 2 in the 2017 edition of this event. With the Shanghai circuit boasting one of the longest straights of any circuit on the 2018 Blancpain GT Series Asia calendar, Read and O’Young are keen to utilise the full advantage of the Porsche’s higher top end speed and braking ability to come out on top during the races!

Practice begins on Friday at 1230hrs followed by the qualifying sessions on Saturday at 1110hrs. Race 1 begins at 1530hrs on Saturday, and Race 2 is at 1300hrs on Sunday. (All times in +8 CST)

All the racing is available through the Live Stream at the GT World by SRO YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/user/gt1world

Timetable

Friday [21st September 2018]

Free Practice 1 1230 [45min]

Free Practice 2 1600 [45min]

Saturday [22nd September 2018]

Official Practice 0820 [30min]

Qualifying 1 1110 [15min]

Qualifying 2 1135 [15min]

Race 1 1530 [60min]

Sunday [23rd September 2018]

Race 2 1300 [60min]

Quotes

Russel O’Hagan – Operations Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“The team heads to Shanghai excited to once again partner with Shang Peng Gao Ke. As every year, they have thousands of fans in the stand to cheer us on, which gives our team and drivers that extra motivation to fight for the win. We also have a score to settle after lap 1 contact in the Shangpeng car last year robbed the team of a possible podium. Refreshed from the summer break and following on from a strong team performance in Japan, we are eager to get back on track and push hard for the final two Blancpain GT Asia events in China. The whole team is focused on repeating our memorable win in 2017 again this year and we have the drivers to do it.”

Darryl O’Young – Driver #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

“We’re really looking forward to the Shanghai weekend; last year we had the win for Porsche so that was a memorable race for us. This year Shang Peng Gao Ke is back as a partner and to drive the new livery will be pretty cool in front of thousands of fans in the grandstands. Overall, really looking forward to the race weekend and getting back on track!”

Aiden Read – Driver #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

“I really enjoy driving at the Shanghai International Circuit. I have had some great races there in Formula Cars and LMP3 more recently, so I am excited to take it on with the Porsche. It is very technical for the drivers as it tests every corner type, and the long back straight should hopefully be a strength for the 911. CBR is working very well with great attention to detail, which will help us to execute perfect stints and races to close out the season. That is the primary focus and what will bring the maximum results.”

Sandy Stuvik – Driver #911 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

“I’m looking forward to the next round at Shanghai as I had a good experience there last year after taking Pole position for Race 1. I hope the weather is kind to us and grants us some rain, but I’m confident we will do well no matter the climate.”

Shae Davies – Driver #911 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R