Sneak Peek: Covergirl Viviana soldano Returns in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II





Our popular and much loved Covergirl Viviana Soldano is returning in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II in January of 2019.

This will be the first edition published in the new year of course and the second time that Viviana has brought in a new year for us, having done the same with Edition 73 – The New Year 2018 Edition.

Edition 79 will actually be Part II of the two day shoot that Viviana brought to us in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition, and will continue the pics captured on location at the Newport Yacht Club.

“This is part 2 of a two day shoot about boating, and being Sexy and Free! I hope everyone enjoys more of the healthy, sexy and natural look for Summer!”, says Viviana “I’m very happy to continue the variety & collection of photos from the shoots, & hope fans love them also!”

We’re sure the fans will love the continuation of the pictorial, and reading the full interview early in the new year.