We can’t wait for January 2021 !

Of course because we want to uninstall 2020 and upload 2021 like everyone else in the world, but the main reason is so that we can have the stunning autobabes.com.au magazine covergirl and international celebrity fashion model Viviana Soldano on the wall for a whole year !

Viviana’s 2021 Lingerie Calendar features 12 stunning pics of Viviana’s self Portrait shoot for Edition 90 – The Home Alone Edition, and is available at the locations below;

Proceeds from the calendar go to assist Viviana’s Charity Amore For Dogs | Amorefordogs.org

Be sure to also visit Viviana at her Instagram – Viviana Soldano FaBrizio (@viviana_soldano_fabrizio) • Instagram photos and videos