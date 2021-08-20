Pic of the Day; Sami Milan Fox Appears OnCover of Edition 94 – The Global Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 94 – The Global Glamour Edition

CoverGirl – Sami-Milan Fox –

Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94

 

Model Sami-Milan Cox ________________

StarSign Gemini ________________

Country of Origin Iran ________________

Career Highlight Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand ________________

If you were a Car I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast. _______________

Favourite Travel Location New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature. ________________

Romance I like positive guys, who can be supportive and can look after themselves also. ______________

Likes Love, Health & Wealth ________________

Dislikes Cold weather ________________

Greatest Ambition To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure. ________________

Appears in Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl, Edition 78 CoverGirl, Edition 94 CoverGirl ________________

