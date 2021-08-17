|
– Appearing in Edition 94 – The Glamour Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Jamile Santana –
Jamile Santana! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94
|
Model
Jamile Santana
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
Brazil
Career Highlight
Work at SHLEPP Models Brazil and appearing in videos for Brazil Celebrities.
If you were a car
A Ferrari; I love Red, I am powerful, Beautiful and Sexy!
Favourite Car
Any Ferrari!
Romance
I like tall, secure men who are funny and treat me like a Queen!
Likes
The Beach, Modeling and Animals!
DisLikes
Inequality in the world!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and be successful and to have a large house near the beach for all my animals.
Appears in
Edition 94 Feature Girl
