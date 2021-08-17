It is with much disappointment that due to the evolving COVID-19 restrictions along the East Coast, organisers once again need to reschedule the final shows on the 2021 Apia Good Times tour in Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Thirroul, Newcastle and Canberra.

Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show.

All artists will be appearing at each of the rescheduled shows.

All tickets currently issued are valid for the new dates. If anyone is unable to attend on the new date, refunds are available from point of purchase until 5.00pm on Wednesday, 15 September 2021. Ticketholders will be contacted with more information shortly.

Apia Good Times Tour 2021

Brian Cadd | Deborah Conway

Joe Camilleri | John Paul Young

Kate Ceberano | Leo Sayer

Vika & Linda | Wendy Matthews

NEW DATES

Sunday, 28 November 2021

Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC

Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au

Monday, 29 November 2021

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Thursday, 2 December 2021

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 4 December 2021

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Monday, 6 December 2021

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

For more information visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary