Visit Jamile here also;

See more of Jamile in Edition 94

– Appearing in Edition 94 – The Glamour Glamour Edition

Model

Jamile Santana

StarSign

Pisces

Country of Origin

Brazil

Career Highlight

Work at SHLEPP Models Brazil and appearing in videos for Brazil Celebrities.

If you were a car

A Ferrari; I love Red, I am powerful, Beautiful and Sexy!

Favourite Car

Any Ferrari!

Romance

I like tall, secure men who are funny and treat me like a Queen!

Likes

The Beach, Modeling and Animals!

DisLikes

Inequality in the world!

Greatest Ambition

To continue modelling and be successful and to have a large house near the beach for all my animals.

Appears in

Edition 94 Feature Girl

