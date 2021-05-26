Autobabes Edition 92 – Apr ’21 / May ’21Cover girl: Irina Hemmersbach, Feature girls: Miss Kenzie Ann and Melissa Juarez-Borden, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, T50S Mikki Lauda, McLaren Artura, Praga Cars R1, Audi RS3 LMS, Porsche Taycan, Morgan Plus 8 GTR,…

Model

Miss Kenzie Ann

StarSign

Pisces

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Mainstream film and NSFW content, Modeling for PlayboyPlus and being able to empower other women to pursue their freedoms.

Greatest Passion

My passion is to guide and influence people to reach their own freedom and happiness. When someone tells me that I helped them, it motivates me to continue!

Favourite Car

A Cherry Red Lamborghini Huracan just like the one in the shoot!

Something besides modelling

I have a degree in Natural Science, a license in Cosmetology and work in Media Management and Content Creation!

Likes

Nude modelling!

DisLikes

Fake people!

Greatest Ambition

To continue my work with PlayboyPlus and grow my fanbase!

Appears in

Feature Girl in Edition 92

