Model

Kristýna Morávková

________________ StarSign

Virgo

________________ Country of Origin

Czech Republic

________________ Career Highlight

Appearing in this PlayboyPlus Playmate. ________________ Greatest Achievement

Being a Playmate

________________ Favourite Shoot

I love boats and water, so this shoot is my favorite!

________________ Romance

A gentleman with good sense of humor!

________________ Likes

Sailing !

________________ DisLikes

Cold Weather !

________________ Greatest Ambition

To continue in modelling and grow my socials. ________________ Appears in

Edition 102, Feature Girl

_________________