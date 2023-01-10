– Appearing in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition FeatureGirl

– Kristýna Táborská –

Kristýna Táborská ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 102

Model

Kristýna Táborská

StarSign

Capricorn

Country of Origin

Czech Republic

Career Highlight

Appearing in this PlayboyPlus photoshoot. Greatest Achievement

Being a mum and Playmate

Favourite Travel location

I loved this shoot location in Prague!

Romance

I’ve always been drawn to a gentleman!

Likes

Nude modelling!

DisLikes

Judgmental people!

Greatest Ambition

To raise happy kids and continue my modelling work as best as I can. Appears in

Edition 102, Feature Girl

