– Appearing in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition
FeatureGirl
– Kristýna Táborská –
Kristýna Táborská ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 102
Model
Kristýna Táborská
________________
StarSign
Capricorn
________________
Country of Origin
Czech Republic
________________
Career Highlight
Appearing in this PlayboyPlus photoshoot. ________________
Greatest Achievement
Being a mum and Playmate
________________
Favourite Travel location
I loved this shoot location in Prague!
________________
Romance
I’ve always been drawn to a gentleman!
________________
Likes
Nude modelling!
________________
DisLikes
Judgmental people!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To raise happy kids and continue my modelling work as best as I can.
________________
Appears in
Edition 102, Feature Girl
_________________
