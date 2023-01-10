Pic of the Day; Kristýna Táborská Features in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition

Appearing in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition

FeatureGirl
– Kristýna Táborská –
Kristýna Táborská ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 102


See more of Kristýna in Edition 102

Visit Kristýna at her PlayboyPlus Profile

________________________________________________________________

Model
Kristýna Táborská
________________

StarSign
Capricorn
________________

Country of Origin
Czech Republic
________________

Career Highlight
Appearing in this PlayboyPlus photoshoot. ________________

Greatest Achievement
Being a mum and Playmate
________________

Favourite Travel location
I loved this shoot location in Prague!
________________

Romance
I’ve always been drawn to a gentleman!
________________

Likes
Nude modelling!
________________

DisLikes
Judgmental people!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To raise happy kids and continue my modelling work as best as I can.

________________

Appears in
Edition 102, Feature Girl
_________________

