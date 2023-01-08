|
– Appearing in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition
CoverGirl
– Amber Dawn –
Amber Dawn ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 102
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See more of Amber in Edition 102
Visit Amber on Instagram and Facebook below;
Fit Chick/ Motorcycle Babe (@harley_ninja) • Instagram photos and videos
(3) Harley Ninja | Facebook
Photos by Gary Hufham;
GaryProPhoto PRIME (@garyprophotoprime) • Instagram photos and videos
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Amber Dawn (aka Harley_Ninja)
________________
StarSign
Aries
________________
Country of Origin
USA
________________
Career Highlight
Appearing in magazines, being a sponsored athlete, and being an ambassador for charity events. ________________
If you were a car
A GTO! Make me go, lube me up, give me something to burn and I’m good to go 🙂
________________
Favourite Car
1969 Dodge GTX!
________________
Romance
I need Brain Sex! I find intellect attractive!
________________
Likes
Motorcycles, Guns and Fast Cars.!
________________
DisLikes
Laziness!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To become a public speaker and work on great foundations.
________________
Appears in
Edition 102, Cover Girl
_________________
Be the first to comment